Lando Norris Claims Pole at Wet-and-Wild Belgian Grand Prix

Lando Norris overcame a fierce challenge from teammate Oscar Piastri to claim pole position for the Belgian Grand Prix, setting the stage for what promises to be a thrilling race on Sunday's potentially wet track.

Norris will be gunning for his third consecutive victory, as he looks to reduce Piastri's nine-point lead in the championship. The tensions between the McLaren teammates remain high, with both drivers pushing each other to new limits.

Elsewhere on the grid, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and reigning champion Max Verstappen also secured strong starting positions. The race will mark the debut of Laurent Mekies as Red Bull principal, introducing a new dynamic to the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)