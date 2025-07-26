Left Menu

Lando Norris Claims Pole at Wet-and-Wild Belgian Grand Prix

Lando Norris achieved pole position at the Belgian Grand Prix, narrowly beating teammate Oscar Piastri. Despite expected wet conditions, Norris aims for a third consecutive win to close Piastri's nine-point lead. Max Verstappen qualified fourth; Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Williams' Alex Albon also impressed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 21:50 IST
Lando Norris Claims Pole at Wet-and-Wild Belgian Grand Prix
Lando Norris

Lando Norris overcame a fierce challenge from teammate Oscar Piastri to claim pole position for the Belgian Grand Prix, setting the stage for what promises to be a thrilling race on Sunday's potentially wet track.

Norris will be gunning for his third consecutive victory, as he looks to reduce Piastri's nine-point lead in the championship. The tensions between the McLaren teammates remain high, with both drivers pushing each other to new limits.

Elsewhere on the grid, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and reigning champion Max Verstappen also secured strong starting positions. The race will mark the debut of Laurent Mekies as Red Bull principal, introducing a new dynamic to the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risks

UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risk...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
4
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025