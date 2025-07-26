Left Menu

Kapil Dev Backs Jadeja Over Stokes as Superior All-Rounder

Cricket legend Kapil Dev has dubbed Ravindra Jadeja as a superior all-rounder compared to Ben Stokes. Despite Stokes' milestone of 7000 Test runs, Dev believes Jadeja's consistent performance elevates him. Jadeja has scored 347 runs in the series with four half-centuries, though his bowling impact has been limited.

Ravindra Jadeja. (Photo: X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent statement, India's cricket icon and World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev voiced his opinion that Ravindra Jadeja surpasses England's Ben Stokes as a cricket all-rounder. Dev acknowledged Stokes' talent but maintained that Jadeja remains the better performer.

Ben Stokes recently achieved a milestone by reaching 7000 Test runs, doing so in style with a six during the Manchester Test against India. Stokes has accumulated 7,032 runs in 115 matches with a 35.69 average, including 14 centuries and 35 half-centuries. He joins an elite group with Sir Garfield Sobers and Jacques Kallis as all-rounders with over 7000 runs and 200 wickets.

While Stokes scored an impressive 141 runs in 198 balls, Jadeja managed 4/143, emerging as India's top bowler in the first innings. Offensively, Jadeja has tallied 347 runs across seven innings in the current series, boasting an average of 86.75. Despite his limited bowling success, his Test record stands strong with 3697 runs and 326 wickets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

