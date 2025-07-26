Left Menu

PGTI Surges Forward: New Collaborations, Venues, and Record Prize Money in 2025

The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) is poised for transformation in the second half of 2025, boasting new collaborations and venues while increasing its total prize purse to over Rs. 33 crore. Highlights include two new courses in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and high-profile sponsor partnerships such as Amul and IndianOil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 22:38 IST
PGTI President Kapil Dev with other members (Photo: PGTI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After a thrilling first half of the 2025 season, the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) is gearing up for a transformative second half. Significant collaborations and the introduction of new venues are poised to propel the sport's growth nationwide, with Clover Greens Resort and Golf Club in Tamil Nadu and Zion Hills Golf County in Karnataka joining the tour.

The Clover Greens will host the PGTI Players Championship, valued at INR 1 crore, in mid-August, while the inaugural Kolar Open will take place at Zion Hills at the end of August with a similar prize pool. The season's second half promises at least 15 tournaments from August to December, offering a combined prize purse of Rs. 17 crore, excluding the DP World India Championship.

A substantial increase in events and prize money marks this season. The DP World India Championship is set to become the richest golf event ever in India, unfolding at Delhi Golf Club with a USD 4 million prize. Highlighting the field is golf icon Rory McIlroy. Meanwhile, the PGTI is expanding its geographic reach with debut events in Odisha, enhancing its footprint across 18 states.

The tour's growth is underscored by partnerships with Amul, IndianOil, Coal India Limited, and Trident Group, as stated by PGTI President Kapil Dev. He highlights the enhancements in opportunities and prize purses as transformative for the sport in India. Meanwhile, sponsorship renewals by long-term partners like IndianOil underscore the enduring support for the tour and the broader sporting landscape.

