Gill and Rahul's Resilience Narrow England's Dominance

On the fourth day of the fourth test, India captain Shubman Gill and KL Rahul established a formidable 174-run partnership against England, who had been in control up to this point. The resilient duo narrowed the hosts' lead to 137 runs, frustrating the English side.

England had earlier gained momentum when Chris Woakes claimed two critical wickets in the first over of India's second innings, leaving India at a perilous 0-2 before lunch. This came after England captain Ben Stokes led his team to an imposing total of 669, marking their fifth-highest score in test history.

As the day progressed, Gill and Rahul found their rhythm and sustained India's innings against persistent English efforts to unsettle them. Gill remained unbeaten on 78, while Rahul progressed toward his century. The match is set for an exciting conclusion on Sunday, with England leading the series 2-1.

