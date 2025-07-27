Nigeria's Historic Comeback Clinches 10th Women's Africa Cup of Nations Title

Nigeria achieved a spectacular victory by overcoming a two-goal deficit to beat Morocco 3-2 in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations final. The triumph marked Nigeria's record 10th win in the tournament, further solidifying their status as a powerhouse in African women's football.

Leading the Nigerian comeback, Esther Okoronkwo and Folashade Ijamilusi electrified the crowd at Rabat's Stade Olympique. Their efforts laid the groundwork for substitute Jennifer Echegini to score a thrilling winner in the 88th minute.

Moroccan captain Ghizlane Chebbak and winger Sanaa Mssoudy gave the host nation a promising start, each scoring within the first 30 minutes. However, Morocco's quest to join the ranks of continental champions was thwarted by Nigeria's determined resurgence.