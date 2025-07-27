Left Menu

Coleman's Clutch Birdie Secures Junior Amateur Triumph

Hamilton Coleman clinched a 2-and-1 win over Minh Nguyen in the U.S. Junior Amateur with a decisive 15-foot birdie putt. The victory advances Coleman to the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills. Despite Nguyen's strong comeback, Coleman remained poised, ultimately securing his spot with a brilliant performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dallas | Updated: 27-07-2025 09:24 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 09:24 IST
In a thrilling finale to the U.S. Junior Amateur, Hamilton Coleman of Augusta, Georgia, secured his place in the 2024 U.S. Open by edging out Vietnam's Minh Nguyen. Coleman, just 17, delivered a decisive 15-foot birdie putt on the 35th hole for a 2-and-1 victory at Trinity Forest.

Coleman commanded the 36-hole match, establishing a strong lead early on. Despite Nguyen's continuous efforts to bridge the gap, Coleman consistently held his ground, leading the morning session by five before taking a three-up lead into the afternoon.

After Nguyen's late rally, bringing the match within a single stroke, Coleman exhibited nerves of steel, sinking a birdie on the 99-yard 17th hole. Nguyen's runner-up status grants him an exemption for the next U.S. Amateur at Olympic Club.

