Captain's Call: Gavaskar Advocates for Kuldeep's Inclusion

Sunil Gavaskar emphasizes the captain's authority in team selection amid debates on Kuldeep Yadav's exclusion. He argues the selection should be the captain's prerogative and critiques the influence of head coach Gambhir. Gavaskar also reflects on past team dynamics during his own captaincy era.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 27-07-2025 12:19 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 12:19 IST
Sunil Gavaskar, a cricketing legend, has voiced strong opinions about the current dynamics of team selection in Indian cricket. Despite intense discussions surrounding Kuldeep Yadav's exclusion from the playing XI, Gavaskar is adamant that the captain should have the ultimate decision-making power.

Gavaskar believes that captain Shubman Gill could be sidelined in major decisions, potentially impacted by the influence of head coach Gautam Gambhir, who prefers bowlers contributing with the bat. This contention comes amidst India's batting collapse during the Headingley Test, where they quickly fell from 430/3.

The former captain reminisces about his playing days, where such decisions were entirely captain-driven, underscoring a bygone era where coaches held less sway. He maintains that the responsibility should indeed fall on the captain, as they lead the team and face external scrutiny for performance outcomes.

