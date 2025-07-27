Left Menu

Canadian Sensation Summer McIntosh Aims for Historic Gold Haul at Swimming Championships

Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh targets five gold medals at the world championships. She begins her quest in the 400-meter freestyle, where she holds the world record. McIntosh competes alongside American Katie Ledecky, aiming to match Michael Phelps' record of five individual golds in a single championship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 27-07-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 12:26 IST
On Sunday, Canadian swimming prodigy Summer McIntosh commenced her ambitious pursuit of five gold medals at the world championships in Singapore. The promising young athlete began with the 400-meter freestyle, a race in which she currently holds the world record. Her competition includes American Katie Ledecky, who stands as her closest rival with the year's second-fastest time.

Although McIntosh has yet to clinch Olympic gold in the 400 free, she views this championship as an opportunity to solidify her legacy. Besides the 400 free, McIntosh's eyes are set on dominating the 200- and 400-individual medleys, as well as the 200 butterfly.

In men's swimming action, Lukas Martens of Germany is the frontrunner in the 400 free, having recently broken the long-standing world record. Sunday's other highlights include both the men's and women's 4x100 freestyle relay events.

