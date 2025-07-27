Left Menu

Health Scare Hits USA Swimming Squad at World Championships

The U.S. swimming team is grappling with an outbreak of acute gastroenteritis that has affected performances at the world championships in Singapore. The illness traces back to a training camp in Phuket. Key swimmers like Torri Huske and Luca Mijatovic were notably impacted, raising concerns over team performance.

Updated: 27-07-2025 12:27 IST
  • Singapore

The United States swimming team faced an unexpected challenge on the opening day of the world championships in Singapore as a gastroenteritis outbreak hampered their performance. Team spokesperson Nikki Warner confirmed the outbreak originated from their training camp in Phuket.

While the exact number of affected athletes remains undisclosed, three swimmers, including Olympic champion Torri Huske and promising talents Luca Mijatovic and Claire Weinstein, were visibly unwell, affecting their events. Despite this, star swimmer Katie Ledecky remained unaffected, performing as expected in her preliminaries.

The U.S. team, aiming to surpass their performance from the previous year's Paris Olympics, where they secured eight golds, is led by head coach Greg Meehan and features one of the youngest men's squads ever assembled in recent memory, hinting at a renewed push for success in Singapore.

