US Swim Team Battles Gastroenteritis at World Championships

The US swim team is dealing with an outbreak of acute gastroenteritis that hit before the world championships in Singapore. The illness struck during their pre-meet camp in Thailand, sidelining key swimmers like Torri Huske. However, Katie Ledecky remained unaffected and excelled in her qualifying race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 12:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States swim team is currently grappling with an outbreak of acute gastroenteritis, which struck just before the swimming world championships kicked off in Singapore on Sunday. The illness took hold during their pre-meet training in Thailand, impacting several key athletes, a spokesperson revealed to Reuters.

Among those affected was Olympic champion Torri Huske, who was unable to participate in the women's 100m butterfly event. Meanwhile, young swimming talent Claire Weinstein, aged 18, was also forced to withdraw from the 400m freestyle competition due to the illness.

Despite the setback, American swimming superstar Katie Ledecky showed no signs of being affected. Ledecky qualified for the 400m freestyle final swiftly, achieving the fastest time of 4:01.04, and continues to be a hopeful contender for gold.

