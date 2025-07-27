Shubman Gill's Gritty Century Keeps India's Hopes Alive in Tense Test

India captain Shubman Gill's brilliant century on day five of the fourth test at Old Trafford left cricket fans captivated as they watched an intense battle unfold against England. Gill, although dismissed just before lunch with India at 223-4, showcased exceptional resilience, not letting an early injury deter his performance.

The closely-contested series, marked by matches stretching into the final day, saw England trying to clinch a crucial win to seal series success. Ben Stokes, England's skipper, returned to bowl despite fitness issues, making a crucial breakthrough by dismissing KL Rahul for 90, ending a vital third-wicket stand with Gill.

As Gill continued his fine form, he registered his fourth century of the series, joining an elite list of captains with such a feat. However, his dismissal left India in a precarious position, as Jofra Archer's delivery ended his stay. With Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease, England hopes to capitalize on any further slips in India's focus.

