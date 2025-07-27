Left Menu

Shubman Gill's Gritty Century Keeps India's Hopes Alive in Tense Test

India captain Shubman Gill's determined century offered resistance on day five of the fourth test at Old Trafford. However, his dismissal left India at 223-4, trailing England by 88. England, aiming for series victory, saw crucial moments as Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer influenced the game dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 17:48 IST
Shubman Gill's Gritty Century Keeps India's Hopes Alive in Tense Test
Shubman Gill

India captain Shubman Gill's brilliant century on day five of the fourth test at Old Trafford left cricket fans captivated as they watched an intense battle unfold against England. Gill, although dismissed just before lunch with India at 223-4, showcased exceptional resilience, not letting an early injury deter his performance.

The closely-contested series, marked by matches stretching into the final day, saw England trying to clinch a crucial win to seal series success. Ben Stokes, England's skipper, returned to bowl despite fitness issues, making a crucial breakthrough by dismissing KL Rahul for 90, ending a vital third-wicket stand with Gill.

As Gill continued his fine form, he registered his fourth century of the series, joining an elite list of captains with such a feat. However, his dismissal left India in a precarious position, as Jofra Archer's delivery ended his stay. With Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease, England hopes to capitalize on any further slips in India's focus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
2
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
3
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India
4
Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025