Tilak Varma to Lead South Zone in 2024 Duleep Trophy

In an exciting development for cricket enthusiasts, N Tilak Varma has been named as the captain of the South Zone team for the Duleep Trophy. Tilak, a promising 22-year-old batter, has recently showcased remarkable form with Hampshire, marking impressive scores in various innings.

The selection committee has strategically built a strong squad that includes notable performers from Kerala, reflecting the state's impressive performance up to the Ranji Trophy final. Players like Mohammed Azharuddeen, who will serve as vice-captain, and others such as MD Nidheesh and Basil NP, have been given deserved spots.

This year, the tournament returns to a zonal format featuring six teams. South Zone and West Zone gain direct semifinal entries, avoiding initial matchups that pit North against East and Central versus North East. Matches will be hosted at the BCCI Centre of Excellence grounds, commencing on August 28.