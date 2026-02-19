Left Menu

Karnataka & J&K's Ranji Trophy Final Heads to Hubballi

The Karnataka State Cricket Association has relocated the Ranji Trophy final between Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir to Hubballi. This decision aligns with ongoing safety enhancements at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and aims to promote cricket throughout Karnataka, nurturing regional engagement under the leadership of Venkatesh Prasad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-02-2026 19:57 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 19:57 IST
The Karnataka State Cricket Association has announced that the Ranji Trophy final between Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir will take place in Hubballi, diverging from the original plan to hold it at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

This strategic decision emerged from ongoing safety enhancement works at Chinnaswamy, making it unfeasible to host the match there. Vinay Mruthyunjaya, KSCA official spokesperson, stated the move was in coordination with BCCI, underscoring efforts to improve spectator experience. These developments temporarily ruled out the esteemed stadium for the marquee event starting February 24.

This move also serves to boost cricket engagement across Karnataka, resonating with the vision of Venkatesh Prasad, KSCA President. The decision promises to nurture regional fan bases, spotlighting Hubballi as a crucial site for state cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

