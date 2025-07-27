Indian Teens Shine at US Kids World Teen Championship

In a remarkable display of skill at the US Kids World Teen Championship, Mahreen Bhatia and Arshvant Srivastava emerged as the standout Indian contenders. Bhatia, who was tied for fourth place, showcased her consistency, finishing 3-under across three rounds in the Girls 15-18 category.

Meanwhile, Srivastava, tied for sixth in the Boys 15-18 category, delivered an impressive final round, scoring a 70 with a birdie and an eagle in the concluding holes. This performance saw him finish at even par for the championship, marking him as the top Indian in his category.

Overall, the tournament saw strong participation from Indian players, with four out of six finishing in the Top-10. Promising talent like Vihaan Jain and siblings Ayesha and Anushka Gupta further highlighted India's growing proficiency in youth golf on the international stage.