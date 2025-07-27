Mavi Garcia’s Daring Solo Triumph in Tour de France Femmes Stage Two

In a striking display of tenacity, Spanish cyclist Mavi Garcia seized victory in the second stage of the Tour de France Femmes on Sunday. The veteran rider executed a bold attack in the closing kilometres, securing her dramatic triumph in Quimper with a grueling 110.4km stretch beginning in Brest.

Garcia made her pivotal move 10km from the finish, creating a lead of around 20 seconds over her pursuers. Her relentless effort paid off as she crossed the finish line just three seconds before the next rider. Lorena Wiebes of Team DSM captured second place, while Mauritius' Kim Le Court Pienaar came in third, donning the prestigious yellow jersey.

Monday will see the competition intensifying as the Tour enters its third stage, featuring challenging terrain ahead of the anticipated mountain segments. The dynamic unfolding of results sets the stage for enthralling battles in the days to come, promising further intrigue in the world of women's cycling.

