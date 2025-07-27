Left Menu

Mavi Garcia’s Daring Solo Triumph in Tour de France Femmes Stage Two

Spanish rider Mavi Garcia won the second stage of the Tour de France Femmes, attacking solo late in the race. She finished just ahead of the chase pack, with Lorena Wiebes taking second and Kim Le Court Pienaar securing third and the yellow jersey. Monday's stage promises more challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 19:14 IST
Mavi Garcia’s Daring Solo Triumph in Tour de France Femmes Stage Two

In a striking display of tenacity, Spanish cyclist Mavi Garcia seized victory in the second stage of the Tour de France Femmes on Sunday. The veteran rider executed a bold attack in the closing kilometres, securing her dramatic triumph in Quimper with a grueling 110.4km stretch beginning in Brest.

Garcia made her pivotal move 10km from the finish, creating a lead of around 20 seconds over her pursuers. Her relentless effort paid off as she crossed the finish line just three seconds before the next rider. Lorena Wiebes of Team DSM captured second place, while Mauritius' Kim Le Court Pienaar came in third, donning the prestigious yellow jersey.

Monday will see the competition intensifying as the Tour enters its third stage, featuring challenging terrain ahead of the anticipated mountain segments. The dynamic unfolding of results sets the stage for enthralling battles in the days to come, promising further intrigue in the world of women's cycling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

 India
2
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
3
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025