Tour de France: Times Frozen Amid Slippery Conditions

The final showdown of the Tour de France on Sunday witnessed an unusual twist as organizers decided to freeze the competitors' times amid dangerous road conditions. Approximately 50 kilometers before the conclusion, hazardous surfaces compelled the officials to prioritize rider safety over competition.

In a pre-stage assessment, the race authorities identified several areas of the course as perilously slippery, particularly the cobblestone stretches of the Butte Montmartre, which riders had to navigate three times. The times were officially halted at the 82-kilometer mark to prevent any adverse impact on the overall standings, as announced in a statement by the organizers.

While this decision means that the current standing maintains the yellow jersey leader, contestants still need to complete the stage to be eligible for stage classification. Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar, leading the race, will have to finish the race to secure the victory officially.

