Tadej Pogacar Clinches Fourth Tour de France Title
Slovenian cyclist Tadej Pogacar secured his fourth Tour de France victory, with Belgian Wout van Aert winning the final stage. Danish champion Jonas Vingegaard secured second place, while Florian Lipowitz from Germany claimed third.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 27-07-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 23:12 IST
- Country:
- France
Slovenian cyclist Tadej Pogacar has made headlines by clinching his fourth Tour de France victory, reaffirming his dominance in the prestigious cycling event.
The final stage of the competition was won by Belgian rider Wout van Aert, adding another achievement to his impressive record.
Meanwhile, Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark, a two-time champion, achieved an overall second-place finish, with Germany's Florian Lipowitz rounding out the podium in third.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cycling for Change: India's Fitness Revolution Takes a Sustainable Turn
Pedal Power: Cycling Towards Health and a Drug-Free Future
Tragedy Strikes: Cycling World Mourns Young Talent
Eco Recycling Amplifies E-waste Capacity in Maharashtra
Ecoreco Expands E-Waste Recycling: Leading India's Circular Economy Shift