Tadej Pogacar Clinches Fourth Tour de France Title

Slovenian cyclist Tadej Pogacar has made headlines by clinching his fourth Tour de France victory, reaffirming his dominance in the prestigious cycling event.

The final stage of the competition was won by Belgian rider Wout van Aert, adding another achievement to his impressive record.

Meanwhile, Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark, a two-time champion, achieved an overall second-place finish, with Germany's Florian Lipowitz rounding out the podium in third.

