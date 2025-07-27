Shubman Gill's Captaincy Heroics Secure Draw for India in Thrilling Test

India, under the captaincy of Shubman Gill, displayed commendable tenacity to earn a draw against England in the fourth test on Sunday, ensuring the series remains undecided as the teams head into the final match.

Despite early setbacks, India's batters stood firm, with Gill leading the charge. His century, along with stellar performances from Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, absorbed England's bowling efforts over an extended innings.

As the series currently stands at 2-1 in favor of England, the decisive test at the Oval is eagerly anticipated. England captain Ben Stokes commended both teams' efforts but acknowledged disappointment in not securing a victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)