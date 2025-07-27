Left Menu

Shubman Gill's Captaincy Heroics Secure Draw for India in Thrilling Test

India, led by captain Shubman Gill, secured a draw in the fourth test against England, keeping the series alive. Gill's courageous hundred, alongside centuries from Jadeja and Sundar, thwarted England's bowling attack. With the series at 2-1 to England, the final test at the Oval will be crucial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 23:24 IST
Shubman Gill's Captaincy Heroics Secure Draw for India in Thrilling Test
Shubman Gill

India, under the captaincy of Shubman Gill, displayed commendable tenacity to earn a draw against England in the fourth test on Sunday, ensuring the series remains undecided as the teams head into the final match.

Despite early setbacks, India's batters stood firm, with Gill leading the charge. His century, along with stellar performances from Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, absorbed England's bowling efforts over an extended innings.

As the series currently stands at 2-1 in favor of England, the decisive test at the Oval is eagerly anticipated. England captain Ben Stokes commended both teams' efforts but acknowledged disappointment in not securing a victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

