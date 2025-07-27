Shubman Gill's Captaincy Heroics Secure Draw for India in Thrilling Test
India, led by captain Shubman Gill, secured a draw in the fourth test against England, keeping the series alive. Gill's courageous hundred, alongside centuries from Jadeja and Sundar, thwarted England's bowling attack. With the series at 2-1 to England, the final test at the Oval will be crucial.
India, under the captaincy of Shubman Gill, displayed commendable tenacity to earn a draw against England in the fourth test on Sunday, ensuring the series remains undecided as the teams head into the final match.
Despite early setbacks, India's batters stood firm, with Gill leading the charge. His century, along with stellar performances from Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, absorbed England's bowling efforts over an extended innings.
As the series currently stands at 2-1 in favor of England, the decisive test at the Oval is eagerly anticipated. England captain Ben Stokes commended both teams' efforts but acknowledged disappointment in not securing a victory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
KL Rahul Reflects on Missed Opportunity as India Matches England's Total at Lord's
England Women Edge India in Thrilling T20I Finale
Tensions Flare at Lord's: Drama Unfolds in England vs India Test
Trott Urges England to Maintain Composure on Crucial Day 4 at Lord's
India Tightens Grip on England with Early Strikes at Lord's