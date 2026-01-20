Geopolitical Ripples: Bank of England's Stance on Market Turmoil

Governor Andrew Bailey of the Bank of England has urged vigilance regarding geopolitical risks that have recently rattled financial markets. His comments followed renewed turmoil stirred by U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial comments about Greenland and heightened trade tensions.

Bailey, addressing lawmakers, noted an uptick in geopolitical concerns over the past year, contributing to U.S. dollar weakness and soaring gold prices. Despite potential threats, market reactions have been less severe than anticipated. Known as the 'TACO effect,' investors often dismiss President Trump's declarations as unlikely to materialize.

BoE Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden indicated stable government bonds in the U.S., Britain, and the eurozone, with Japan as an outlier due to political factors. He stated that heightened U.S. bond yields directly impact British yields, as seen on a volatile Tuesday that marked significant yield jumps.

(With inputs from agencies.)