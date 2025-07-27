Thrilling Women's Euro Final: England vs. Spain Ends in Stalemate
England and Spain ended with a dramatic 1-1 draw in the Women's Euro final at St. Jakobs-Park. Mariona Caldentey scored first for Spain, but Alessia Russo equalized. Despite chances on both sides, the game went into extra time as neither team managed to secure a decisive victory.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 23:24 IST
In a thrilling showdown at St. Jakobs-Park, the Women's Euro final saw England and Spain locked in a 1-1 draw. The match extended into extra time, showcasing an intense competition.
Spain's Mariona Caldentey opened the scoring in the first half. Yet, England's Alessia Russo responded with a crucial header in the 57th minute to level the playing field.
Despite multiple opportunities for both teams, the back-and-forth match couldn't find a winner in regulation time, leading to a dramatic extension of this exciting European final.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement