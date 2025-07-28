Pogacar's Fourth Tour de France Victory Cements His Legacy

Tadej Pogacar has once again showcased his cycling prowess by claiming his fourth Tour de France title. The Slovenian, already a victor in 2020, 2021, and 2024, now stands alongside Britain's Chris Froome on the all-time winners' list, underscoring his dominance in the sport.

Despite challenging conditions with rain-slicked roads, Pogacar delivered exceptional performances throughout the stages. Although he didn't win the last stage, his cumulative strength saw him secure the overall yellow jersey, along with the polka-dot jersey for the mountains classification.

The event saw times frozen during the final stage due to hazardous conditions, but the competition remained fierce. Pogacar's remarkable rides in the Pyrenees and his commanding time trial made it a race to remember, even as controversy hovered over Team Ineos amid doping allegations.

