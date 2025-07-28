Left Menu

Pogacar's Fourth Tour de France Victory Cements His Legacy

Tadej Pogacar, a Slovenian cyclist, claimed his fourth Tour de France title. With victories in 2020, 2021, and 2024, Pogacar matched Chris Froome's record. Despite a tough final stage, he secured multiple jerseys, showcasing his dominance. The race faced challenging conditions, with times neutralized due to rain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 00:00 IST
Tadej Pogacar

Tadej Pogacar has once again showcased his cycling prowess by claiming his fourth Tour de France title. The Slovenian, already a victor in 2020, 2021, and 2024, now stands alongside Britain's Chris Froome on the all-time winners' list, underscoring his dominance in the sport.

Despite challenging conditions with rain-slicked roads, Pogacar delivered exceptional performances throughout the stages. Although he didn't win the last stage, his cumulative strength saw him secure the overall yellow jersey, along with the polka-dot jersey for the mountains classification.

The event saw times frozen during the final stage due to hazardous conditions, but the competition remained fierce. Pogacar's remarkable rides in the Pyrenees and his commanding time trial made it a race to remember, even as controversy hovered over Team Ineos amid doping allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

