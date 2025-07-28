Left Menu

England's Dramatic Victory: Euro 2025 Champions Again

England triumphed over Spain in the Euro 2025 final, winning 3-1 in a penalty shootout. The match concluded 1-1 after extra time, with England's Chloe Kelly scoring the decisive penalty after a tense game that saw goals from Mariona Caldentey for Spain and Alessia Russo for England.

Updated: 28-07-2025 00:17 IST
In a thrilling culmination of the Euro 2025 tournament, England emerged victorious over Spain with a 3-1 win in a penalty shootout. The Sunday finale was marked by intense gameplay, following England's impressive defense of the title they initially claimed in 2022.

The match saw Spain take early control, scoring in the 25th minute as Ona Batlle's precision cross allowed Mariona Caldentey to head the ball past the English goalkeeper, Hannah Hampton. However, England equalized in the second half with a superb header by Alessia Russo, set up by Chloe Kelly's cross.

Despite the deadlock at full time and extra time, the defining moment came in the penalty shootout where Chloe Kelly delivered the winning penalty, ensuring England retained their champion status. The exciting match captivated fans, showcasing the resilience and skill of both teams.

