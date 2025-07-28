England's Dramatic Victory: Euro 2025 Champions Again

In a thrilling culmination of the Euro 2025 tournament, England emerged victorious over Spain with a 3-1 win in a penalty shootout. The Sunday finale was marked by intense gameplay, following England's impressive defense of the title they initially claimed in 2022.

The match saw Spain take early control, scoring in the 25th minute as Ona Batlle's precision cross allowed Mariona Caldentey to head the ball past the English goalkeeper, Hannah Hampton. However, England equalized in the second half with a superb header by Alessia Russo, set up by Chloe Kelly's cross.

Despite the deadlock at full time and extra time, the defining moment came in the penalty shootout where Chloe Kelly delivered the winning penalty, ensuring England retained their champion status. The exciting match captivated fans, showcasing the resilience and skill of both teams.