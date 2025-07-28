Left Menu

Rishabh Pant Misses Test: A Blow to India's Squad

Rishabh Pant, India's wicketkeeper, will miss the fifth test against England due to a fractured foot, as confirmed by BCCI. He had played significantly in the previous matches, but his injury sidelines him for the upcoming game. Narayan Jagadeesan will replace Pant in the squad.

Updated: 28-07-2025 01:48 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 01:48 IST
India's prestigious test cricket series faces a setback as star wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is ruled out of the fifth test against England at the Oval because of a fractured foot, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced Sunday.

Despite his injury, Pant displayed determination by returning to the field during India's first innings in Manchester, earning applause from the Old Trafford crowd. However, he could not take his position as wicketkeeper or bat in England's innings, contributing to India's resilient draw.

In his absence, the Men's Selection Committee has appointed Narayan Jagadeesan as his replacement. Pant's impressive performance, with a total run score of 479 and surpassing Alec Stewart's record, will be sorely missed in this crucial match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

