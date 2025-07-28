Spain's Missed Opportunities: A Penalty Heartache in Women's Euros Final

In a gripping display at the Women's Euros final, Spain coach Montse Tome lamented her team's failure to capitalize on numerous scoring opportunities, resulting in a heart-wrenching penalty shootout loss to England. Spain took the lead early, yet England fought back, leading to a tense 1-1 draw after extra time.

Despite 24 attempts on goal, Spain's inability to score during regular play and their shortcomings in the penalty shootout left them defeated. England's resolve saw them emerge victorious as Chloe Kelly's decisive penalty sealed the match. "I think this team deserved more," Tome stated emotionally post-match.

The Spaniards showcased their talent throughout the tournament, reaching the finals against formidable opponents. Though the title slipped away, Tome acknowledged her team's historic performance, highlighting their resilience and skill as key elements of their journey.