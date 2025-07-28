Kurt Kitayama Triumphs at 3M Open Amidst Thrilling Golf Weekend

Kurt Kitayama delivered a remarkable performance at the 3M Open over the weekend, finishing with a 6-under 65 to clinch victory by one shot over Sam Stevens. This was Kitayama's second win on the PGA Tour, achieved by tying the tournament record with a career-best 60 on Saturday.

Lottie Woad made a memorable professional debut by winning the Women's Scottish Open with a 4-under 68. The 21-year-old Englishwoman becomes the second in three years to win on the LPGA Tour in her debut, showcasing her prowess with a total score of 21-under 267.

Padraig Harrington was victorious at the Senior British Open, securing his second senior major this year. With an opening eagle on the Old Course at Sunningdale, Harrington sealed his win with a 3-under 67, outpacing competitors Thomas Bjorn and Justin Leonard for a three-shot victory.

