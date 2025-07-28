Left Menu

Regan Smith Sets the Pace as Rivalry Heats Up at World Championships

At the World Championships in Singapore, American swimmer Regan Smith emerged as the fastest in the women's 100m backstroke, marking an early challenge to her Australian rival, Kaylee McKeown. Smith led the way, while top athletes like Thomas Ceccon and Katie Ledecky dealt with their own intense competitions.

American swimmer Regan Smith dominated the women's 100 meters backstroke preliminaries at the world championships in Singapore, signaling her competitive stance against Australian rival Kaylee McKeown. Both athletes have cultivated a fierce rivalry, with McKeown previously claiming Olympic titles in the events.

Smith, entering as the top seed, set a benchmark with her performance, clocking 58.20 on the second competition day. Fellow American Katharine Berkoff followed closely, while McKeown secured the third spot heading into the semifinals. In men's events, Thomas Ceccon narrowly made semi-finals as Yohann Ndoye-Brouard led the heats.

The championships witnessed intense showcases with Katie Ledecky excelling in the women's 1,500 freestyle and Irish swimmer Mona McSharry claiming the fastest time in the 100 breaststroke heats. As the evening unfolds, Summer McIntosh is anticipated to grab attention in her pursuit of another gold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

