England's Dramatic Euros Triumph: A Royal Finish

In a high-stakes Women's European Championship final, England emerged victorious over Spain, securing a 3-1 win on penalties after a tense 1-1 draw. The Lionesses defended their title through remarkable teamwork and strategic gameplay under the guidance of coach Sarina Wiegman.

Chloe Kelly sealed the victory with a crucial final penalty, adding to her pivotal role in England's prior successes. Goalkeeper Hannah Hampton's brilliant saves thwarted Spain's penalty efforts, maintaining England's dominance in the shootout. The English squad displayed resilience against their formidable opponents.

The match was attended by royalty from both countries, highlighting the event's significance. England's triumph was celebrated by King Charles, who praised their sporting skill and teamwork. The win marked another landmark achievement for Wiegman, who now boasts three consecutive Women's Euros titles.

(With inputs from agencies.)