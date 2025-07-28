Left Menu

Naomi Osaka Parts Ways with Patrick Mouratoglou

Naomi Osaka ended her coaching relationship with Patrick Mouratoglou after less than a year. Osaka expressed gratitude on social media for the collaboration. The split comes after her early defeat at the D.C. Open and ahead of her participation in upcoming tournaments. Osaka remains a prominent figure in tennis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-07-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 11:17 IST
Naomi Osaka Parts Ways with Patrick Mouratoglou
Naomi Osaka
  • Country:
  • United States

Naomi Osaka announced the conclusion of her coaching partnership with Patrick Mouratoglou via social media. The decision marks the end of their professional relationship just months before the year's final Grand Slam, the U.S. Open, begins.

In her post, Osaka expressed gratitude towards Mouratoglou, thanking him for the learning experience while sharing a picture of them on the practice court. The announcement follows her early exit from the D.C. Open.

Mouratoglou, famously known for his long-standing role as coach to Serena Williams, was hired by Osaka after she parted ways with Wim Fissette. Despite being a former world No. 1 and four-time Grand Slam champion, Osaka has faced challenges recently, not reaching beyond the third round in major tournaments since the 2021 Australian Open.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
2
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
3
Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

 Germany
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital twin and metaverse technologies redefine workplace safety in manufacturing

How AI and cyber deterrence are undermining morality in global security

AI health apps face transparency and usability challenges despite growing popularity

Can AI diffusion models solve farming’s biggest challenges?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025