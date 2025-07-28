Naomi Osaka Parts Ways with Patrick Mouratoglou

Naomi Osaka announced the conclusion of her coaching partnership with Patrick Mouratoglou via social media. The decision marks the end of their professional relationship just months before the year's final Grand Slam, the U.S. Open, begins.

In her post, Osaka expressed gratitude towards Mouratoglou, thanking him for the learning experience while sharing a picture of them on the practice court. The announcement follows her early exit from the D.C. Open.

Mouratoglou, famously known for his long-standing role as coach to Serena Williams, was hired by Osaka after she parted ways with Wim Fissette. Despite being a former world No. 1 and four-time Grand Slam champion, Osaka has faced challenges recently, not reaching beyond the third round in major tournaments since the 2021 Australian Open.

(With inputs from agencies.)