Ferrari Secures Future with Vasseur Amidst Formula One Revival

Ferrari has put to rest swirling rumors about leadership changes by confirming a multi-year extension of Fred Vasseur's contract as the Formula One team boss. Vasseur, instrumental in recruiting Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes, has been at the helm since the beginning of 2023.

Despite facing speculations earlier, including talk of Christian Horner's potential involvement, Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna emphasized the trust in Vasseur's leadership ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix. Vigna highlighted the alignment of ambition and expectations necessary to guide Ferrari forward in the championship standings where they currently stand second.

Vasseur's tenure has yet to bear podium results for Hamilton with the team, yet his leadership under pressure is acclaimed. Hamilton himself advocated for Vasseur's continued leadership, underscoring the shared vision and commitment to building on strong foundations laid over the past 30 months. With determination, Ferrari aims to end a championship drought last broken in 2008.

