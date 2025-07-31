Left Menu

India Holds Steady Against England on Overcast Morning at The Oval

India navigated the first morning of the final test against England at the Oval with relative ease, reaching 72-2 at lunch. Despite pressure from England's bowlers, and the absence of captain Ben Stokes, India remained composed, setting the stage for an intriguing test match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-07-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 18:52 IST
India Holds Steady Against England on Overcast Morning at The Oval
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, India efficiently negotiated the initial morning of the final test against England at the Oval, achieving a score of 72-2 by lunch. This was despite adverse overcast conditions, which were ideally suited for England's seam bowlers.

England faced a challenging morning without their injured captain Ben Stokes and the rested Jofra Archer, both key players in their bowling lineup. Yet, recalled player Gus Atkinson emerged as a standout performer, orchestrating an early breakthrough by dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal after a review process. Australia's Chris Woakes added to the early pressure by taking KL Rahul's wicket.

Sai Sudharsan and captain Shubman Gill steadied India's innings despite the overcast start, with Gill key to India's series hopes. As the sun peeked through, India found a rhythm, heading into the break in a comfortable position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025