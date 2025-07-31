India Holds Steady Against England on Overcast Morning at The Oval

On Thursday, India efficiently negotiated the initial morning of the final test against England at the Oval, achieving a score of 72-2 by lunch. This was despite adverse overcast conditions, which were ideally suited for England's seam bowlers.

England faced a challenging morning without their injured captain Ben Stokes and the rested Jofra Archer, both key players in their bowling lineup. Yet, recalled player Gus Atkinson emerged as a standout performer, orchestrating an early breakthrough by dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal after a review process. Australia's Chris Woakes added to the early pressure by taking KL Rahul's wicket.

Sai Sudharsan and captain Shubman Gill steadied India's innings despite the overcast start, with Gill key to India's series hopes. As the sun peeked through, India found a rhythm, heading into the break in a comfortable position.

(With inputs from agencies.)