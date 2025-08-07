Cricket's Coaching Overhaul: Transforming the BCCI Centre of Excellence
The BCCI's Centre of Excellence is undergoing a major transformation, with celebrated coach Troy Cooley and others departing. The BCCI has opened applications for leading roles in bowling, batting, and sports science. Applicants must meet specific qualifications and experience requirements. The deadline for submissions is August 20.
The BCCI's Centre of Excellence is set for a significant transformation as it bids farewell to stalwarts like esteemed bowling coach Troy Cooley. The board has announced the need for fresh talent, issuing invitations for top positions in bowling, batting, and sports science as part of its overhaul strategy.
Cooley, a renowned former First-Class Australian player and Ashes-winning bowling coach with England, wraps up his three-year tenure at the BCCI, concluding late 2021. Despite potential extensions being on the table, the 59-year-old is poised to step down. Among potential successors is former India seamer VRV Singh, who has already worked under Cooley's guidance.
The Centre of Excellence, initialized as the National Cricket Academy and inaugurated in February this year, is preparing for staff changes. This includes the departure of key figures like Nitin Patel, the medical team head, and spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule. Meanwhile, VVS Laxman's term as COE head is nearing its end, and while an extension is unlikely, he may stay until the 2027 ODI World Cup. The application window closes on August 20, with crucial coaching roles demanding significant expertise and qualifications.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BCCI
- Cricket
- Coaching
- Troy Cooley
- VRV Singh
- Applications
- Excellence
- VVS Laxman
- Bowling
- NCA
ALSO READ
Boosting Trust: Sitharaman's Call for Tax Benchmark Excellence
Centre of Excellence on PESA Launched at IGNTU to Empower Tribal Governance
Golshifteh Farahani to Receive Excellence Award at Locarno Film Festival
Coempt Edu Teck Honored with 'EdTech Excellence Award of the Year'
Kashmir University Alumni Unite: Cultivating a Legacy of Excellence