VISIST.AI Partners with Padukone School of Badminton to Revolutionize Athlete Training

VISIST.AI, a sports tech start-up, has partnered with the Padukone School of Badminton to implement AI-driven skill assessments across the academy's network. Aim is to provide data-driven coaching for athletes, enhancing grassroots athlete development through technology. VISIST.AI uses AI for performance insights, offering scalable solutions via everyday devices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-08-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 18:00 IST
VISIST.AI, a leading sports technology startup based in India, has announced a strategic partnership with the Padukone School of Badminton. The collaboration aims to digitize skill assessments across the academy's extensive network by leveraging cutting-edge AI technology to provide performance insights and data-driven coaching.

The Foundation for Science, Innovation and Development, an incubator at the Indian Institute of Science, has supported VISIST.AI since its inception in 2020. The startup specializes in offering advanced performance intelligence to athletes and sports academies through its Visual Intelligence platform.

According to Suresh Chintada, Founder and CEO of VISIST.AI, the partnership will enable the company to deploy its Visual Intelligence technology across the Padukone School's ecosystem, offering standardised digital assessments, personalised feedback, and evidence-based training insights. The initiative focuses on empowering grassroots and para-athletes with elite-level performance insights using accessible technology like smartphones.

