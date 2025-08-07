India's Hopes Dashed at Asian Surfing Championships

India's bid for glory in the Open Women's category at the Asian Surfing Championships faced an early conclusion as contenders Kamali Moorthy and Shrishti Selvam exited the competition on Thursday.

In Round 3, Kamali secured a respectable 5.57 points, finishing third behind Japan's Sumomo Sato and China's Siqi Yang, while Shrishti placed fourth in her heat.

Meanwhile, a glimmer of hope was seen in India's under-18 category with Prahlad Sriram advancing to Round 3 after finishing second in the Repechage round.

(With inputs from agencies.)