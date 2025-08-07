India's Hopes Dashed at Asian Surfing Championships
India's journey in the Open Women's category at the Asian Surfing Championships concluded with the exits of Kamali Moorthy and Shrishti Selvam. Despite advancing to Round 3 through the Repechage Round, both fell short of reaching the quarterfinals. In the under-18 section, Prahlad Sriram advanced to Round 3.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-08-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 18:39 IST
- Country:
- India
India's bid for glory in the Open Women's category at the Asian Surfing Championships faced an early conclusion as contenders Kamali Moorthy and Shrishti Selvam exited the competition on Thursday.
In Round 3, Kamali secured a respectable 5.57 points, finishing third behind Japan's Sumomo Sato and China's Siqi Yang, while Shrishti placed fourth in her heat.
Meanwhile, a glimmer of hope was seen in India's under-18 category with Prahlad Sriram advancing to Round 3 after finishing second in the Repechage round.
(With inputs from agencies.)
