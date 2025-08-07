Left Menu

India's Hopes Dashed at Asian Surfing Championships

India's journey in the Open Women's category at the Asian Surfing Championships concluded with the exits of Kamali Moorthy and Shrishti Selvam. Despite advancing to Round 3 through the Repechage Round, both fell short of reaching the quarterfinals. In the under-18 section, Prahlad Sriram advanced to Round 3.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-08-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 18:39 IST
India's Hopes Dashed at Asian Surfing Championships
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's bid for glory in the Open Women's category at the Asian Surfing Championships faced an early conclusion as contenders Kamali Moorthy and Shrishti Selvam exited the competition on Thursday.

In Round 3, Kamali secured a respectable 5.57 points, finishing third behind Japan's Sumomo Sato and China's Siqi Yang, while Shrishti placed fourth in her heat.

Meanwhile, a glimmer of hope was seen in India's under-18 category with Prahlad Sriram advancing to Round 3 after finishing second in the Repechage round.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South America faces rising drought vulnerability as climate risks intensify

Remittances play strong role in employment stability across ECOWAS economies

COVID-19 exposed deep resource gaps in Africa’s entrepreneurial ecosystem

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025