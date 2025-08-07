Shubman Gill Leads North Zone in Duleep Trophy Amidst High Stakes

In a significant move, Shubman Gill, the Indian Test skipper, was named captain of the North Zone squad for the upcoming Duleep Trophy, starting August 28. This comes just weeks after leading India to a memorable 2-2 series draw against England, where he amassed an impressive 754 runs.

With the retirements of senior players, Gill stepped up as the Test captain, delivering stellar performances against England. He now returns to domestic cricket to lead a 15-member squad for the Duleep Trophy, marking the onset of the 2025-26 Indian domestic season in its traditional zonal format.

As the North Zone squad prepares to face East Zone, national selectors have also named potential backups for the Asia Cup, which overlaps with the Duleep Trophy. Gill's leadership will be crucial in balancing domestic commitments with potential national duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)