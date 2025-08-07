Left Menu

Shubman Gill Leads North Zone in Duleep Trophy Amidst High Stakes

Shubman Gill, appointed as the North Zone captain for the Duleep Trophy, will lead shortly after a remarkable England Test series. His leadership in the 2-2 draw against England highlighted his prowess, and he'll now guide the team with prominent players like Arshdeep Singh, as India's domestic season begins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 18:56 IST
Shubman Gill Leads North Zone in Duleep Trophy Amidst High Stakes
Shubman Gill
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Shubman Gill, the Indian Test skipper, was named captain of the North Zone squad for the upcoming Duleep Trophy, starting August 28. This comes just weeks after leading India to a memorable 2-2 series draw against England, where he amassed an impressive 754 runs.

With the retirements of senior players, Gill stepped up as the Test captain, delivering stellar performances against England. He now returns to domestic cricket to lead a 15-member squad for the Duleep Trophy, marking the onset of the 2025-26 Indian domestic season in its traditional zonal format.

As the North Zone squad prepares to face East Zone, national selectors have also named potential backups for the Asia Cup, which overlaps with the Duleep Trophy. Gill's leadership will be crucial in balancing domestic commitments with potential national duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South America faces rising drought vulnerability as climate risks intensify

Remittances play strong role in employment stability across ECOWAS economies

COVID-19 exposed deep resource gaps in Africa’s entrepreneurial ecosystem

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025