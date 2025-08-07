Left Menu

Angad Cheema Seizes Lead in Thrilling India Open

Chandigarh golfer Angad Cheema surged to the top of the leaderboard in the India Open with a stellar three-under 69. With a total of 11-under 205, Cheema holds a slim lead over Noida's Amardeep Malik. Pune's Udayan Mane made a remarkable comeback with consecutive 66s.

Chandigarh's Angad Cheema showcased remarkable consistency, moving to the top spot in the India Open with an impressive three-under-par 69 in the third round on Thursday. The tournament, held at the prestigious Kensville Golf & Country Club, sees Cheema leading the event with a three-day aggregate of 11-under 205.

Noida's promising golfer, Amardeep Malik, returned an even-par 72 during the penultimate round, settling into the second position with a total of 10-under 206. Meanwhile, Karandeep Kochhar from Chandigarh finished with 69, securing the third spot.

A spectacular performance was witnessed from Pune's Udayan Mane, who began the competition struggling, yet rallied with consecutive rounds of 66 to catapult himself into a tie for fourth place. His efforts saw him leap 11 positions on the leaderboard. Delhi's amateur, Rakshit Dahiya, impressed by remaining in the top 10 after the cut.

