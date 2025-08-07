Jurel to Lead Central Zone in Duleep Trophy with Revamped Squad

Indian wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel has been appointed captain of the Central Zone team for the 2025-26 Duleep Trophy, as announced by ESPNcricinfo. Rajat Patidar will serve as his deputy. The tournament, commencing later this month, marks the start of the domestic season.

Spin bowler Kuldeep Yadav is set to make a comeback after sitting out the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. He is expected to lead Central Zone's spin department, teaming up with Rajasthan's Manav Suthar and record-holding Vidarbha spinner Harsh Dubey, who took 69 wickets in the last Ranji Trophy season.

Meanwhile, pacer Khaleel Ahmed returns to spearhead the seam attack with Deepak Chahar. Vidarbha's Yash Rathod, last season's top Ranji scorer, and Danish Malewar, are also in the squad. The Central Zone will begin their campaign against North East on August 28 in Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)