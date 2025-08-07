Left Menu

Jurel to Lead Central Zone in Duleep Trophy with Revamped Squad

Dhruv Jurel will captain Central Zone in the upcoming Duleep Trophy 2025-26, with Rajat Patidar as vice-captain. After missing the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Kuldeep Yadav and other key players like Khaleel Ahmed and Harsh Dubey return to form a robust team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 20:14 IST
Dhruv Jurel (Photo: Instagram/@dhruvjurel). Image Credit: ANI
Indian wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel has been appointed captain of the Central Zone team for the 2025-26 Duleep Trophy, as announced by ESPNcricinfo. Rajat Patidar will serve as his deputy. The tournament, commencing later this month, marks the start of the domestic season.

Spin bowler Kuldeep Yadav is set to make a comeback after sitting out the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. He is expected to lead Central Zone's spin department, teaming up with Rajasthan's Manav Suthar and record-holding Vidarbha spinner Harsh Dubey, who took 69 wickets in the last Ranji Trophy season.

Meanwhile, pacer Khaleel Ahmed returns to spearhead the seam attack with Deepak Chahar. Vidarbha's Yash Rathod, last season's top Ranji scorer, and Danish Malewar, are also in the squad. The Central Zone will begin their campaign against North East on August 28 in Bengaluru.

