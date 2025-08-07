India Eyes 2030 Commonwealth Games with Gujarat as Potential Host

India is making strides to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, with officials from Commonwealth Sport visiting Ahmedabad for venue inspections and discussions with local government representatives. The team, led by Director Darren Hall, included meetings with Gujarat's Minister of State for Sports, Harsh Sanghavi, to assess India's readiness for the event.

The visit comes as India's chances of hosting have increased following Canada's exit from the bidding process. Gujarat is being considered as the primary venue if India wins the bid. These discussions focused on fostering collaboration, innovation, and enhancing global sports ties.

India has already expressed interest in hosting the multi-sport event, and a formal bid needs to be submitted by the end of August. The final decision will be made by the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow in November, considering factors like sustainability and regional appeal.