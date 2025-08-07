Left Menu

India Eyes 2030 Commonwealth Games with Gujarat as Potential Host

India is vying to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, with Gujarat as a proposed site. Commonwealth Sport officials inspected venues in Ahmedabad and discussed collaboration with local authorities. Canada's withdrawal from the bidding increases India's chances, with a final host decision expected in November.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 07-08-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 21:21 IST
India Eyes 2030 Commonwealth Games with Gujarat as Potential Host
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is making strides to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, with officials from Commonwealth Sport visiting Ahmedabad for venue inspections and discussions with local government representatives. The team, led by Director Darren Hall, included meetings with Gujarat's Minister of State for Sports, Harsh Sanghavi, to assess India's readiness for the event.

The visit comes as India's chances of hosting have increased following Canada's exit from the bidding process. Gujarat is being considered as the primary venue if India wins the bid. These discussions focused on fostering collaboration, innovation, and enhancing global sports ties.

India has already expressed interest in hosting the multi-sport event, and a formal bid needs to be submitted by the end of August. The final decision will be made by the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow in November, considering factors like sustainability and regional appeal.

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South America faces rising drought vulnerability as climate risks intensify

Remittances play strong role in employment stability across ECOWAS economies

COVID-19 exposed deep resource gaps in Africa’s entrepreneurial ecosystem

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025