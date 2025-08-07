Thrilling Waterpolo Showdowns: Karnataka, Bengal, Maharashtra Lead Charge

The Basavangudi Aquatic Centre was a hub of excitement during the semi-finals of the 51st Junior Waterpolo Championship 2025. In a major upset, hosts Karnataka were defeated by Bengal, and Maharashtra triumphed over Kerala, setting the stage for a thrilling Boys' category final. In the Girls' matches, hosts Karnataka clinched a victory over Odisha, while Kerala outplayed Maharashtra to secure their spot in the final.

In the Boys' semi-finals, Bengal narrowly surpassed Karnataka with a 15-13 win. Sanjib Sardar emerged as Bengal's star, scoring five crucial goals, supported by Joy Mondal and a trio consisting of Sahil Sheikh, Tushar Haldar, and Rajesh Naskar. Karnataka's Saketh Chandra managed to score three goals, with Pavan Mohan and Jayanth L H Reddy contributing two each.

Another gripping match saw Maharashtra edge out Kerala 18-16. Swayam Pardeshi's impressive eight-goal haul guided Maharashtra to victory, while Swarnim Milind Chepe added six more. For Kerala, Irfan Muhammed I S matched Pardeshi's brilliance with six goals. On the Girls' side, Kerala dominated Maharashtra 14-4, thanks to strong performances by Safwa Sakeer and Dhakshina Bijo P. Karnataka showcased their prowess once again by defeating Odisha 21-12, driven by Nithya C's six goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)