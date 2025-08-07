Thrilling Waterpolo Showdowns: Karnataka, Bengal, Maharashtra Lead Charge
The 51st Junior Waterpolo Championship 2025 saw intense semi-finals in Basavangudi. Bengal and Maharashtra reached the Boys' final, while Karnataka and Kerala progressed in the Girls' category. Key players from both categories showcased stellar performances with Bengal's Sanjib Sardar and Maharashtra's Swayam Pardeshi leading in scoring.
The Basavangudi Aquatic Centre was a hub of excitement during the semi-finals of the 51st Junior Waterpolo Championship 2025. In a major upset, hosts Karnataka were defeated by Bengal, and Maharashtra triumphed over Kerala, setting the stage for a thrilling Boys' category final. In the Girls' matches, hosts Karnataka clinched a victory over Odisha, while Kerala outplayed Maharashtra to secure their spot in the final.
In the Boys' semi-finals, Bengal narrowly surpassed Karnataka with a 15-13 win. Sanjib Sardar emerged as Bengal's star, scoring five crucial goals, supported by Joy Mondal and a trio consisting of Sahil Sheikh, Tushar Haldar, and Rajesh Naskar. Karnataka's Saketh Chandra managed to score three goals, with Pavan Mohan and Jayanth L H Reddy contributing two each.
Another gripping match saw Maharashtra edge out Kerala 18-16. Swayam Pardeshi's impressive eight-goal haul guided Maharashtra to victory, while Swarnim Milind Chepe added six more. For Kerala, Irfan Muhammed I S matched Pardeshi's brilliance with six goals. On the Girls' side, Kerala dominated Maharashtra 14-4, thanks to strong performances by Safwa Sakeer and Dhakshina Bijo P. Karnataka showcased their prowess once again by defeating Odisha 21-12, driven by Nithya C's six goals.
