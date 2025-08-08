Evann Guessand Joins Aston Villa: A New Chapter Begins

Ivory Coast forward Evann Guessand has completed a move from Ligue 1 side Nice to Aston Villa, the Premier League club confirmed on Friday.

Though the specifics of the 24-year-old's transfer remain undisclosed, media reports suggest a five-year contract worth 35 million euros. Guessand, a graduate of Nice's youth academy, debuted in 2020 and had loan stints with Lausanne-Sport and Nantes before excelling in the 2024-25 season by scoring 12 goals in Ligue 1, leading Nice to a fourth-place finish.

Recently, Guessand scored his first goal for the Ivory Coast national team in a World Cup qualifier against Burundi. Expressing his excitement, Guessand stated, "When I heard Villa wanted me, I didn't think twice. I'm ready to give my all," in a social media video by Aston Villa. The team, who secured a sixth-place finish last season, will open their league campaign against Newcastle United on August 16.

