Suraj Narredu Leads Team Asia in Prestigious Shergar Cup Debut

Suraj Narredu, a prominent figure in horse racing, is set to lead Team Asia at the upcoming Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup. The event marks a significant milestone for Narredu, who has been inspired by his family's storied legacy in the sport since the 1980s and aims to continue their tradition of excellence.

At 40, Narredu has an impressive record with over 2,400 career victories, including 110 Classics and more than 250 Group races. He will guide Team Asia in this esteemed competition, which features teams from Europe, Great Britain & Ireland, and the Rest of the World. The Shergar Cup boasts a unique team-based format with a total prize fund of £500,000.

Joining Narredu are Japanese jockeys Ryusei Sakai and Mirai Iwata, creating a formidable lineup. The event underscores the global talent and diversity that define modern horse racing, while Narredu aspires to showcase the prowess of Indian jockeys on an international platform. The competition is a testament to the sport's unifying power and cultural richness.

