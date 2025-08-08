Left Menu

Durand Cup Showdown: Crucial Clashes in Group Stages for Quarterfinal Berths

Saturday's double-header in the Durand Cup's 134th edition is pivotal for the knockout race, with four teams vying to secure group dominance. Diamond Harbour FC confronts Mohun Bagan, while Punjab FC faces Bodoland FC, in matches dictating quarter-final qualifications.

Mohun Bagan player training. (Photo- Durand Cup/AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
The penultimate stage of the 134th Durand Cup sees a tense double-header this Saturday, poised to play a crucial role in shaping the road to the knockout phase. On this pivotal matchday 17, clashes between four teams will determine group supremacy and secure quarterfinal spots, according to an official Durand Cup release.

Central to the drama is the evening's fixture in Kolkata, where top-billed Group B leader Diamond Harbour FC faces reigning Indian Super League champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant. Scheduled at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, kickoff is set for 7:00 PM IST. Earlier at 4:00 PM, Punjab FC will lock horns with Bodoland FC in Kokrajhar's SAI Stadium, a critical encounter for both Group D contenders.

Riding high on an impressive debut, Diamond Harbour FC has dazzled with tactical acumen and offensive prowess, having netted 10 goals over two matches. Their showdown with Mohun Bagan, who matches their unbeaten run, will decide Group B's outcome as Bagan eyes a victory to claim the top spot outright. Meanwhile, a must-win scenario sees Punjab and Bodoland battling for survival, as each team seeks to retain hope for the quarterfinals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

