Left Menu

Indian Women Golfers Set to Shine in Prestigious PIF London Championship

Indian golfers Diksha Dagar, Pranavi Urs, Aditi Ashok, and Avani Prashanth are set to compete in the PIF London Championship. The event is notable for Diksha Dagar, who aims to make a strong comeback after past successes. Aditi Ashok continues to inspire her peers with her prowess on the LET.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 19:01 IST
Indian Women Golfers Set to Shine in Prestigious PIF London Championship
India golfer Diksha Dagar (Image: LET). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The prestigious PIF London Championship will feature a formidable Indian contingent, with seasoned players Diksha Dagar, Pranavi Urs, Aditi Ashok, and Avani Prashanth set to compete. The tournament, with a prize pool of 1.5 million USD, holds special meaning for Diksha Dagar, who was part of the winning team at the 2021 Aramco Team Series in London. Her achievements have positioned her as only the second Indian woman after Aditi Ashok to secure multiple titles on the Ladies European Tour (LET), underscoring India's advancing prominence in women's golf.

Aditi Ashok boasts five LET titles, while Diksha holds two individual wins plus a team victory in the PIF events. Despite missing the cut in the 2024 edition, 24-year-old Diksha is poised for a resurgence in 2025. Her season has been distinguished with numerous top-10 finishes and a second-place finish at the Lalla Meryem Cup. She's also aiming for triumph at the Hero Women's Indian Open in October. Pranavi Urs and newcomer Avani Prashanth are making their presence known on the tour as they steadily advance.

Team compositions include Diksha Dagar with Kirsten Rudgeley, Momoka Kobori, and Chloe Williams; Aditi Ashok with Pranavi Urs, Ursula Wikstrom, and Ayako Uehara; Avani Prashanth with Helen Briem, Patricia Isabel Schmidt, and Agathe Sauzon. Aditi has shifted her focus to competing on the LPGA Tour in the United States, yet her esteemed LET career continues to inspire her peers, with the PIF London Championship being a regular feature on her calendar.

The tournament will further be distinguished by an array of top international players. Among them is Charley Hull, a Golf Saudi ambassador and recent runner-up at the AIG Women's Open. The field also features Major champions Georgia Hall and Patty Tavatanakit, alongside 2023 Evian Championship winner Celine Boutier and Alison Lee, assuring a high level of competition. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025