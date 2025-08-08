Indian Women Golfers Set to Shine in Prestigious PIF London Championship

The prestigious PIF London Championship will feature a formidable Indian contingent, with seasoned players Diksha Dagar, Pranavi Urs, Aditi Ashok, and Avani Prashanth set to compete. The tournament, with a prize pool of 1.5 million USD, holds special meaning for Diksha Dagar, who was part of the winning team at the 2021 Aramco Team Series in London. Her achievements have positioned her as only the second Indian woman after Aditi Ashok to secure multiple titles on the Ladies European Tour (LET), underscoring India's advancing prominence in women's golf.

Aditi Ashok boasts five LET titles, while Diksha holds two individual wins plus a team victory in the PIF events. Despite missing the cut in the 2024 edition, 24-year-old Diksha is poised for a resurgence in 2025. Her season has been distinguished with numerous top-10 finishes and a second-place finish at the Lalla Meryem Cup. She's also aiming for triumph at the Hero Women's Indian Open in October. Pranavi Urs and newcomer Avani Prashanth are making their presence known on the tour as they steadily advance.

Team compositions include Diksha Dagar with Kirsten Rudgeley, Momoka Kobori, and Chloe Williams; Aditi Ashok with Pranavi Urs, Ursula Wikstrom, and Ayako Uehara; Avani Prashanth with Helen Briem, Patricia Isabel Schmidt, and Agathe Sauzon. Aditi has shifted her focus to competing on the LPGA Tour in the United States, yet her esteemed LET career continues to inspire her peers, with the PIF London Championship being a regular feature on her calendar.

The tournament will further be distinguished by an array of top international players. Among them is Charley Hull, a Golf Saudi ambassador and recent runner-up at the AIG Women's Open. The field also features Major champions Georgia Hall and Patty Tavatanakit, alongside 2023 Evian Championship winner Celine Boutier and Alison Lee, assuring a high level of competition. (ANI)

