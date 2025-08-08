Kapil Dev and Dilip Tirkey Discuss Indian Hockey's Rising Glory
Cricket legend Kapil Dev praised the resurgence of Indian hockey in a meeting with Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey, highlighting the sport's evolution and the emergence of young talent. Tirkey expressed gratitude for Kapil's support, emphasizing the determination to elevate Indian hockey to greater heights.
- Country:
- India
Legendary cricketer and 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev met with Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey in New Delhi, lauding the remarkable progress of Indian hockey. Dev commended the enhanced speed, fitness, and skills of current players, acknowledging the significant contributions from the Odisha Government.
Hockey India President, Dilip Tirkey, expressed deep appreciation for Kapil's support, noting the significance of recognition from such an esteemed sports figure. Tirkey reiterated Indian hockey's commitment to continuous growth, celebrating the sport's renewed momentum and increasing pool of emerging talent nationwide.
Kapil Dev, a revered all-rounder and iconic cricket captain, has significantly influenced Indian cricket history, particularly with the 1983 World Cup victory. Known for his exceptional abilities, Dev remains an inspiration for aspiring players, as his legendary career continues to impact Indian sports across disciplines.
(With inputs from agencies.)
