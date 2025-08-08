Left Menu

BWF World Junior Championships 2025: India Drawn in Group H for Suhandinata Cup

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) revealed the draw for the 2025 Suhandinata Cup, featuring a new relay format. India is placed in Group H with Hong Kong China, Nepal, and Ghana. The tournament, held in Guwahati, India, marks the return of this prestigious event since 2008.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 19:53 IST
BWF World Junior Championships 2025: India Drawn in Group H for Suhandinata Cup
Indian team (Photo: BAI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) announced on Friday that the draw for the BWF World Junior Championships 2025 - Suhandinata Cup (Mixed Team Event) has been finalized. The event is scheduled to take place at the National Centre of Excellence, Amingaon, Guwahati, from October 6 to 11, 2025. India, seeded second, will participate in Group H alongside Hong Kong China, Nepal, and Ghana. This significant global junior team event is returning to India for the first time since 2008 and will feature 37 teams from various countries. Winners from each group will proceed to the quarter-finals.

Top-seeded Thailand finds itself in Group A with Denmark, Slovenia, and Cook Islands. Meanwhile, defending champions Indonesia will face Turkiye, Romania, and the Netherlands in Group C, with 14-time champions China competing against Japan, Singapore, Brazil, and Bhutan in Group E. A new relay format will be tested this year. In this format, matches consist of best-of-three sets, where a team reaching 45 points first wins a set. Each set comprises men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles, and mixed doubles matches, commencing sequentially as soon as nine points are reached by one team.

Previously, the relay format was set with a race to 110 points across 10 matches in a single set. For Indian participants, medalists from the Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2025 will automatically qualify, while other positions will be determined by selection trials scheduled from August 9 to 13, 2025, at the same venue. Eligible players include those meeting BAI ranking standards, Indian shuttlers ranked in the BWF World Junior Top 20, and juniors in the BWF Senior Top 50 as of July 29, 2025. Following the Suhandinata Cup, individual events will take place in Guwahati from October 13 to 19, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025