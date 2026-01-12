Left Menu

Satwik and Chirag: The Road Back to Glory in Badminton Doubles

Indian badminton duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty aim to reignite their form by clinching a title at the India Open Super 750. Despite challenges, including injuries, they remain optimistic about regaining their confidence and targeting improvement in their service-receiving game.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 17:11 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 17:11 IST
Satwik and Chirag: The Road Back to Glory in Badminton Doubles
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty
  • Country:
  • India

Indian badminton duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have their eyes set on revitalizing their winning streak at the upcoming USD 950,000 India Open Super 750. The pair believes that clinching a breakthrough title could reignite their glory days, following a year that felt underwhelming despite notable achievements.

Chirag Shetty acknowledges the challenges of the past year, marked by significant physical struggles, including a longstanding back injury. Despite the setbacks, the athlete maintains an optimistic outlook, focusing on rediscovering confidence and enhancing their game, particularly in service-receiving.

The pair's history at the India Open, including a victory in 2022, fuels their determination. With renewed training under Malaysian coach Tan Kim Her, Satwik and Chirag aim to surpass expectations, facing tough competition like world number one pair Kim Won Ho and Seo Seung Jae.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: Iran-U.S. Communications Amid Protests

Tensions Escalate: Iran-U.S. Communications Amid Protests

 Global
2
Royal Challengers Bangalore's Commanding Cricket Performance

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Commanding Cricket Performance

 Global
3
Morocco's Reprieve: Rainfall Revives Agriculture, Eases Water Crisis

Morocco's Reprieve: Rainfall Revives Agriculture, Eases Water Crisis

 Morocco
4
Diplomatic Dialogues: US-Mexico Relations on Security

Diplomatic Dialogues: US-Mexico Relations on Security

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026