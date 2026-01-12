Satwik and Chirag: The Road Back to Glory in Badminton Doubles

Indian badminton duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have their eyes set on revitalizing their winning streak at the upcoming USD 950,000 India Open Super 750. The pair believes that clinching a breakthrough title could reignite their glory days, following a year that felt underwhelming despite notable achievements.

Chirag Shetty acknowledges the challenges of the past year, marked by significant physical struggles, including a longstanding back injury. Despite the setbacks, the athlete maintains an optimistic outlook, focusing on rediscovering confidence and enhancing their game, particularly in service-receiving.

The pair's history at the India Open, including a victory in 2022, fuels their determination. With renewed training under Malaysian coach Tan Kim Her, Satwik and Chirag aim to surpass expectations, facing tough competition like world number one pair Kim Won Ho and Seo Seung Jae.

