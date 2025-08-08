Cracking Down on Age Fraud: New Sports Code to Enforce AI Verification

The draft National Code Against Age Fraud in Sports (NCAAFS) 2025 is moving towards becoming an official policy, with the sports ministry preparing to seek cabinet approval next week. The code, aimed at curbing age fraud in youth and junior sports, emphasizes AI-based bone assessments for accurate age determination.

Since its online release in March for public feedback, the code has undergone review. Despite public comments, its core provisions remain unchanged, as per Sports Ministry sources. Among them, the code mandates athletes to submit key documents like birth certificates and official IDs for age verification, overseen by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and National Sports Federations (NSFs).

New measures include penal actions, such as a two-year ban for first-time violators and lifetime ban for repeat offenders. A whistleblower mechanism is also introduced, incentivizing reports of age fraud. Additionally, advanced AI technologies may be piloted to refine the accuracy of age evaluations.

(With inputs from agencies.)