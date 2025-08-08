Alaaeddine Ajaraie's Heroics Propel NorthEast United to Durand Cup Quarters

In a thrilling encounter at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, NorthEast United FC's Alaaeddine Ajaraie emerged as the hero, scoring twice to secure a 2-1 win over Shillong Lajong FC in the Northeast derby of the 134th Durand Cup.

The victory assures the defending champions a spot in the quarterfinals with one match still to be played, bolstered by their superior head-to-head record against Shillong Lajong. Despite Figo Syndai's late equalizer for Shillong, NorthEast United responded promptly with Ajaraie's second goal.

The Highlanders collected their second victory in Group E, bringing their total to six points, identical to Shillong Lajong's tally. While NorthEast needs just a point in their final match to top the group, they displayed resilience and superior strategy, with their head coach Juan Pedro Benali making strategic changes to the lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)