Hasan Nawaz's Heroics Steer Pakistan to Victory

Hasan Nawaz emerged as the star player with an unbeaten 63, steering Pakistan to a comprehensive victory over the West Indies in the first one-day international matchup. His innings, which featured a powerful six and a boundary in the penultimate over, clinched a five-wicket win for Pakistan.

Chasing a target of 281, Pakistan completed their innings at 284-5 with seven balls to spare, building on their recent Twenty20 series triumph against the home team in Florida. The pivotal partnerships, including a 53-run contribution from captain Mohammad Rizwan, played a crucial role in their chase.

West Indies captain Shai Hope acknowledged the challenging conditions and credited his bowlers' efforts despite falling short. "The dew made it easier for batsmen later," explained Nawaz. The series, which continues with the next match on Sunday, promises more thrilling cricket action at Brian Lara Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)