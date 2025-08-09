Left Menu

Hasan Nawaz's Heroics Steer Pakistan to Victory

Hasan Nawaz's 63 not out, complemented by crucial partnerships and strong bowling figures, led Pakistan to a five-wicket victory over West Indies in the first ODI. Despite West Indies' solid batting lineup, Pakistan succeeded with seven balls to spare, continuing their winning momentum from the T20 series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tarouba | Updated: 09-08-2025 09:11 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 09:11 IST
Hasan Nawaz's Heroics Steer Pakistan to Victory
Cricket Match

Hasan Nawaz emerged as the star player with an unbeaten 63, steering Pakistan to a comprehensive victory over the West Indies in the first one-day international matchup. His innings, which featured a powerful six and a boundary in the penultimate over, clinched a five-wicket win for Pakistan.

Chasing a target of 281, Pakistan completed their innings at 284-5 with seven balls to spare, building on their recent Twenty20 series triumph against the home team in Florida. The pivotal partnerships, including a 53-run contribution from captain Mohammad Rizwan, played a crucial role in their chase.

West Indies captain Shai Hope acknowledged the challenging conditions and credited his bowlers' efforts despite falling short. "The dew made it easier for batsmen later," explained Nawaz. The series, which continues with the next match on Sunday, promises more thrilling cricket action at Brian Lara Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

 Global
3
Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communities

Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communi...

 New Zealand
4
Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programme

Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programm...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025