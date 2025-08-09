Left Menu

Uncertainty Looms: The Future of Indian Super League

The AIFF has reassured referees of contract renewals amid ISL uncertainty due to legal issues surrounding the Master Rights Agreement. Clubs have expressed concerns, with some halting operations and salaries. The AIFF proposes launching the Super Cup to ensure football continuity, pending ISL scheduling and format decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 19:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) stepped in on Saturday to address growing concerns among referees about the fate of the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season. In a bid to 'calm' fears, the federation confirmed that referee contracts will be renewed following established procedures. This announcement came after nine referees requested extensions via a letter on August 5, ahead of their expiring contracts on August 31.

The AIFF urged involved parties to stay composed amid ongoing competitions, where several referees are actively officiating. Events include the Durand Cup and Futsal Club Championship. Simultaneously, national team matches for the U20 women's Asian Cup qualifiers and men and women's U23 and U17 camps are in progress. The concern among referees links back to the ISL's looming uncertainty for the 2025-26 season.

On July 11, league organizers put the upcoming ISL season 'on hold' due to unresolved issues with the Master Rights Agreement, pending a Supreme Court judgment. The situation has placed the ISL, usually held between September and April, in a state of uncertainty. Eleven out of thirteen ISL clubs have called for the AIFF to expedite the court proceedings. Meanwhile, clubs like Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC have suspended operations or frozen salaries, while AIFF plans to introduce the Super Cup by mid-September to keep football activity alive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

