Bangladesh Cricket Board Bolsters Anti-Corruption Efforts with Key Appointments
The Bangladesh Cricket Board hires Alex Marshall, ex-ICC Anti-Corruption Unit head, as a consultant to boost its operations amidst fixing scandals. Julian Wood and Tony Hemming also join the team in strategic roles focusing on batting and venue management respectively. BCB aims to enhance anti-corruption vigilance during upcoming events.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
In a strategic move to restore its credibility, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has enlisted the expertise of Alex Marshall, the former head of the ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit, as a consultant for one year. This decision comes in the wake of several match-fixing scandals that have plagued the board's reputation.
Adding to its roster of specialists, the BCB has recruited Julian Wood as a batting coach for three months, and Tony Hemming as the head of turf management for a term of two years. Wood's previous engagement was with Sri Lanka Cricket, offering his expertise in power-hitting.
The appointments were decided during a board meeting at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. BCB's media committee chairman Iftekhar Rahman emphasized the need for stronger vigilance and enhanced training in the anti-corruption unit, especially with the approaching Bangladesh Premier League.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nat Sciver-Brunt Reclaims No.1 in ICC Women’s ODI Rankings
Bridging Nations: ICCR Scholars and Medical Aid Strengthen India-Bangladesh Ties
Ravindra and Abhishek Shine: Top ICC Rankings Update
Adidas Faces Rising Tariff Challenges Amid Sales Hiccup
Starbucks' Strategic Rebound: Niccol's Vision for a 'Better Starbucks'