Bangladesh Cricket Board Bolsters Anti-Corruption Efforts with Key Appointments

In a strategic move to restore its credibility, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has enlisted the expertise of Alex Marshall, the former head of the ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit, as a consultant for one year. This decision comes in the wake of several match-fixing scandals that have plagued the board's reputation.

Adding to its roster of specialists, the BCB has recruited Julian Wood as a batting coach for three months, and Tony Hemming as the head of turf management for a term of two years. Wood's previous engagement was with Sri Lanka Cricket, offering his expertise in power-hitting.

The appointments were decided during a board meeting at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. BCB's media committee chairman Iftekhar Rahman emphasized the need for stronger vigilance and enhanced training in the anti-corruption unit, especially with the approaching Bangladesh Premier League.

(With inputs from agencies.)